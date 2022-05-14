How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles play in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (14-19, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (10-23, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-1, 1.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -120, Orioles +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Detroit is 10-23 overall and 6-13 at home. The Tigers have a 4-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has a 9-7 record in home games and a 14-19 record overall. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .233.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows has four doubles and two triples for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 11-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 16-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .201 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist/forearm), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: day-to-day (undisclosed), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)