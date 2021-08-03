How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (6-6, 5.15 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +122, Red Sox -141; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Boston will square off on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 30-24 on their home turf. Detroit is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .280.

The Red Sox are 30-22 on the road. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .370.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 12-9. Matt Andriese notched his first victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-6 with two RBI for Boston. Alex Lange took his first loss for Detroit.