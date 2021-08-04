MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-6, 5.60 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (6-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +131, Red Sox -150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox head to take on the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 31-24 in home games in 2020. The Detroit pitching staff averages 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Casey Mize leads them with a mark of 7.1.

The Red Sox are 30-23 on the road. Boston is slugging .438 as a unit. Rafael Devers leads the team with a slugging percentage of .580.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-2. Kyle Funkhouser earned his fifth victory and Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Garrett Richards took his seventh loss for Boston.