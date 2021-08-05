How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-10, 4.53 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +114, Red Sox -133; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Boston will square off on Thursday.

The Tigers are 31-25 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .398 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .470 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Red Sox are 31-23 in road games. Boston has slugged .440 this season. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .576 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Eduardo Rodriguez notched his eighth victory and Kike Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI for Boston. Casey Mize took his sixth loss for Detroit.