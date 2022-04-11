How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Game Live Online on April 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Red Sox visit the Tigers to open 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (1-2) vs. Detroit Tigers (1-2)

Detroit; Monday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0); Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -119, Tigers -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Tigers averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

Boston went 92-70 overall and 43-38 in road games last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.9 hits per game last season while batting a collective .261 and slugging .449.

INJURIES: Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (right rib stress fracture), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)