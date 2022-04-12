How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers bring 1-0 series lead over Red Sox into game 2

Boston Red Sox (1-3) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-2)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-0); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -127, Tigers +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 in home games last season. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game last season and totaled 179 home runs.

Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Red Sox slugged .449 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.4 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: day-to-day (illness), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (right rib stress fracture), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)