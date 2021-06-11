 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +150, White Sox -175; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Chicago will face off on Friday.

The Tigers are 11-21 against the rest of their division. Detroit has slugged .375 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a .441 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 21-12 against division opponents. The Chicago offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .297.

