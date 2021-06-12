How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (2-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +156, White Sox -180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Chicago will square off on Saturday.

The Tigers are 11-22 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has slugged .376 this season. Daz Cameron leads the team with a mark of .800.

The White Sox are 22-12 against AL Central Division teams. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .337 is second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .406.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Liam Hendriks secured his third victory and Adam Engel went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Jose Cisnero took his fourth loss for Detroit.