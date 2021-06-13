How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (5-2, 1.96 ERA, .87 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser (0-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +200, White Sox -243; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Chicago will play on Sunday.

The Tigers are 11-23 against teams from the AL Central. The Detroit offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .266.

The White Sox have gone 23-12 against division opponents. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .299.

The White Sox won the last meeting 15-2. Dylan Cease secured his fifth victory and Brian Goodwin went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI for Chicago. Jose Urena registered his sixth loss for Detroit.