How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-3, 2.06 ERA, .98 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (5-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +137, White Sox -156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Chicago will face off on Friday.

The Tigers are 16-25 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit is averaging 3.9 RBI per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 45 total runs batted in.

The White Sox are 27-12 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .337, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with a mark of .403.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Carlos Rodon earned his sixth victory and Leury Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Chicago. Tyler Alexander took his first loss for Detroit.