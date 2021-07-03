How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on July 3, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +119, White Sox -139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox head to take on the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The Tigers are 19-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .382 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .486 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The White Sox are 18-18 in road games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .289.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-2. Lance Lynn recorded his eighth victory and Gavin Sheets went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Casey Mize took his fifth loss for Detroit.