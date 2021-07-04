MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.84 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (1-2, 8.16 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +157, White Sox -183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Chicago will face off on Sunday.

The Tigers are 20-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit has hit 89 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads them with 16, averaging one every 19 at-bats.

The White Sox are 18-19 on the road. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .336, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .403.

The Tigers won the last meeting 11-5. Tarik Skubal secured his fifth victory and Eric Haase went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI for Detroit. Dallas Keuchel registered his third loss for Chicago.