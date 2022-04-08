How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Opening Day Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit).

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers and White Sox play for season opener

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

Detroit; Friday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox for the season opener.

Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Tigers slugged .399 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The White Sox scored 4.9 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 3.9.

INJURIES: Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)