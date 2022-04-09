How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead

Chicago White Sox (0-1) vs. Detroit Tigers (1-0)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0); Tigers: Casey Mize (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -152, Tigers +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 at home last season. The Tigers pitching staff had a collective 4.32 ERA while averaging 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Chicago went 93-69 overall and 40-41 in road games a season ago. The White Sox averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .256.

INJURIES: Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Lucas Giolito: day-to-day (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)