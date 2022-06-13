How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit). In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers host the White Sox to start 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (27-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-35, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Tigers: Rony Garcia (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -140, Tigers +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox to open a three-game series.

Detroit is 15-17 at home and 24-35 overall. The Tigers are 15-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has a 27-31 record overall and a 14-14 record on the road. The White Sox have a 5-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with five home runs while slugging .313. Miguel Cabrera is 9-for-35 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has eight doubles and six home runs for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 13-for-33 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .196 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (hamstring), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)