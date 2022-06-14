How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit).

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: White Sox try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Tigers

Chicago White Sox (28-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-36, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -182, Tigers +163; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 15-18 record at home and a 24-36 record overall. The Tigers have gone 13-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 15-14 record in road games and a 28-31 record overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .301.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Castro has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 6-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 12 doubles and nine home runs for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 13-for-35 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .202 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .283 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Jake Burger: day-to-day (hand), Liam Hendriks: day-to-day (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)