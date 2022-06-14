 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: White Sox try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Tigers

Chicago White Sox (28-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-36, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -182, Tigers +163; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 15-18 record at home and a 24-36 record overall. The Tigers have gone 13-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 15-14 record in road games and a 28-31 record overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .301.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Castro has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 6-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 12 doubles and nine home runs for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 13-for-35 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .202 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .283 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Jake Burger: day-to-day (hand), Liam Hendriks: day-to-day (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.