MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox game won't be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: White Sox play the Tigers after Vaughn's 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (29-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-37, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez (0-0); Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -115, Tigers -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers after Andrew Vaughn’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 24-37 record overall and a 15-19 record in home games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Chicago has gone 16-14 in road games and 29-31 overall. The White Sox have a 9-25 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 RBI while hitting .189 for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 11-for-38 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert ranks third on the White Sox with a .284 batting average, and has five doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 24 RBI. Vaughn is 14-for-37 with seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .209 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Burger: day-to-day (hand), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)