MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers play the White Sox in series rubber match

Chicago White Sox (75-71, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (54-90, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD; Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-8, 4.24 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -165, Tigers +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Detroit has a 54-90 record overall and a 29-44 record at home. The Tigers have a 40-19 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has a 75-71 record overall and a 40-34 record on the road. The White Sox have gone 26-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The White Sox are ahead 11-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 26 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 12-for-30 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 35 doubles, 15 home runs and 71 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (knee), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Johnny Cueto: day-to-day (illness), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)