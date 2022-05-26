How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on May 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers host the Guardians, look to continue home win streak

Cleveland Guardians (18-22, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (15-28, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (0-0); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 1.81 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -144, Guardians +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Detroit is 8-13 at home and 15-28 overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.54 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Cleveland is 18-22 overall and 10-14 in road games. The Guardians have a 14-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has a .287 batting average to rank fourth on the Tigers, and has six doubles and three home runs. Jonathan Schoop is 9-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 11 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 9-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)