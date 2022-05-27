 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Guardians look to end road skid, take on the Tigers

Cleveland Guardians (18-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (16-28, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -168, Tigers +145; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will aim to end their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 9-13 record in home games and a 16-28 record overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.53 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Cleveland is 10-15 in road games and 18-23 overall. The Guardians have gone 5-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has seven doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .175 for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 11-for-32 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 11 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Myles Straw is 9-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .199 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

