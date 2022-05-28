 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, a, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Outside those markets, you can watch the game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Guardians aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Tigers

Cleveland Guardians (18-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (16-28, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 9.39 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -152, Tigers +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 9-13 at home and 16-28 overall. The Tigers have an 8-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cleveland has an 18-23 record overall and a 10-15 record on the road. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .384.

Saturday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has three home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI while hitting .300 for the Tigers. Jonathan Schoop is 9-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 11 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs while hitting .292 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 1-for-17 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .199 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

