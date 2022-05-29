 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $89.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers and Guardians meet to determine series winner

Cleveland Guardians (19-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (16-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (3-3, 2.70 ERA, .90 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 9.39 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -162, Tigers +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit is 16-29 overall and 9-14 in home games. The Tigers are 8-22 in games when they have given up a home run.

Cleveland has a 19-23 record overall and an 11-15 record in road games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera ranks fourth on the Tigers with a .294 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. Jonathan Schoop is 9-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 27 extra base hits (11 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs). Owen Miller is 7-for-40 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .210 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.