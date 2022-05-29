MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers and Guardians meet to determine series winner

Cleveland Guardians (19-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (16-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (3-3, 2.70 ERA, .90 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 9.39 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -162, Tigers +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit is 16-29 overall and 9-14 in home games. The Tigers are 8-22 in games when they have given up a home run.

Cleveland has a 19-23 record overall and an 11-15 record in road games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera ranks fourth on the Tigers with a .294 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. Jonathan Schoop is 9-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 27 extra base hits (11 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs). Owen Miller is 7-for-40 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .210 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)