How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Doubleheader Live Online on July 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Detroit, the games are streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the games are streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Guardians visit the Tigers to open 4-game series

Cleveland Guardians (40-36, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (30-47, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -141, Tigers +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Detroit is 30-47 overall and 18-24 in home games. The Tigers have a 21-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland is 40-36 overall and 20-19 on the road. The Guardians have gone 18-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Tigers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-34 over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 16 home runs while slugging .592. Josh Naylor is 6-for-26 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

Guardians: 4-6, .196 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 10-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)