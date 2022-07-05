How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Guardians bring road skid into matchup against the Tigers

Cleveland Guardians (40-38, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-47, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (4-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -152, Tigers +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has gone 20-24 in home games and 32-47 overall. The Tigers have a 23-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 40-38 record overall and a 20-21 record in road games. The Guardians are 18-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Tigers are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera ranks seventh on the Tigers with a .300 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and 27 RBI. Jonathan Schoop is 9-for-32 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 46 extra base hits (26 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs). Josh Naylor is 7-for-27 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 4-6, .179 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: day-to-day (hip), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (back), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)