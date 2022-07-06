How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 6, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Guardians enter matchup with the Tigers on losing streak

Cleveland Guardians (40-39, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (33-47, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -179, Tigers +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians come into the matchup against the Detroit Tigers after losing three straight games.

Detroit has a 33-47 record overall and a 21-24 record at home. Tigers pitchers have a collective 4.00 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Cleveland is 40-39 overall and 20-22 in road games. The Guardians have a 9-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Tigers are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 22 extra base hits (13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs). Eric Haase is 7-for-20 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 27 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 63 RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 6-for-23 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Guardians: 4-6, .194 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Wily Peralta: day-to-day (left hamstring), Alex Faedo: day-to-day (hip), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)