MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on August 10, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Guardians take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Cleveland Guardians (57-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-68, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-0); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -170, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 43-68 overall and 25-31 at home. The Tigers have a 32-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 57-52 record overall and a 28-30 record in road games. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Wednesday’s game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Tigers are up 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 10 home runs while slugging .354. Harold Castro is 11-for-33 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 36 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 12-for-45 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .199 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)