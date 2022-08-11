How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on August 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Guardians take road win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Cleveland Guardians (58-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-69, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (2-3, 5.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 25-32 record in home games and a 43-69 record overall. The Tigers have a 32-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland is 58-52 overall and 29-30 on the road. The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .251.

The teams play Thursday for the 15th time this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has 17 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 10-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .304 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 50 RBI. Steven Kwan is 11-for-33 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .192 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)