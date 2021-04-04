How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians on April 4, 2021 Live Online: Live Stream, Channels, TV

On Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which formerly SportsTime Ohio , while in Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (recently renamed Fox Sports Detroit). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes – this is your only option to stream Tigers and Indians games on your local RSN all year long.

The Tigers are looking for a sweep of the Indians to open the season. Cleveland will send Aaron Civale to the mound to stave off the series sweep, while Tarik Skubal of Detroit looks to take the three get set.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland hit .228 as a team and averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game last season. The Tigers went 12-28 in division play in 2020. Detroit hit .245 as a team last year while averaging 7.7 hits per game.

