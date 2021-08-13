 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (6-4, 4.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-1, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +101, Indians -118; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to take on the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The Tigers are 32-25 on their home turf. Detroit is averaging 4.3 RBI per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 65 total runs batted in.

The Indians have gone 26-31 away from home. Cleveland has slugged .399 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the club with a .549 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-5. Bryan Shaw earned his fifth victory and Bradley Zimmer went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Erasmo Ramirez took his first loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

