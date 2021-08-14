How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: TBD Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +110, Indians -132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Cleveland will square off on Saturday.

The Tigers are 32-26 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .285.

The Indians are 27-31 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .400 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .545.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-4. Zach Plesac earned his seventh victory and Ernie Clement went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Cleveland. Tyler Alexander took his second loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option