MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-5, 5.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Tigers -105, Indians -115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to play the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Tigers are 33-26 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .402 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .467 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Indians have gone 27-32 away from home. Cleveland has slugged .400 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the club with a .539 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-4. Michael Fulmer notched his fifth victory and Jeimer Candelario went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Detroit. Bryan Shaw registered his sixth loss for Cleveland.

Live TV Streaming Option