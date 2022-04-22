How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers host the Rockies to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (8-4, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (5-7, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-0, 2.16 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, two strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -141, Rockies +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Colorado Rockies to begin a three-game series.

Detroit has a 5-7 record overall and a 3-6 record in home games. The Tigers have a 2-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado is 8-4 overall and 6-4 at home. Rockies hitters have a collective .347 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows has a double and a triple for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 7-for-28 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has three doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Rockies. Kris Bryant is 13-for-35 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: day-to-day (fingernail), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)