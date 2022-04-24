MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers play the Rockies with series tied 1-1

Colorado Rockies (9-5, third in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (6-8, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (1-0, .87 ERA, .87 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -133, Rockies +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Detroit has a 4-7 record at home and a 6-8 record overall. The Tigers are 4-2 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has gone 6-4 in home games and 9-5 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .423 slugging percentage to rank second in MLB.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has two doubles and five RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 9-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with six home runs while slugging .696. Charlie Blackmon is 9-for-30 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .244 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 6-4, .265 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: day-to-day (fingernail), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)