MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on June 24, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit). In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (5-4, 2.69 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (2-7, 5.79 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +177, Astros -214; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jose Urquidy. Urquidy pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Tigers are 17-19 in home games in 2020. Detroit is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 40 total runs batted in.

The Astros are 20-15 in road games. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .346, good for first in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .402.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-4. Michael Fulmer earned his first victory and Jeimer Candelario went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI for Detroit. Lance McCullers Jr. took his first loss for Houston.