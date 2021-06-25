MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (4-0, 1.67 ERA, .99 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +234, Astros -281; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit’s Baddoo puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Astros.

The Tigers are 17-20 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .381 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Astros are 21-15 on the road. Houston has hit 101 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Jose Altuve leads them with 17, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 12-3. Luis Garcia secured his sixth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-6 with a home run and five RBI for Houston. Jose Urena took his eighth loss for Detroit.