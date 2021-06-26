MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit’s Baddoo puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Astros.

The Tigers are 17-20 on their home turf. Detroit’s lineup has 80 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads them with 15 homers.

The Astros are 21-15 in road games. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .348, good for first in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the lineup with a mark of .401.

The Astros won the last meeting 12-3. Luis Garcia earned his sixth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-6 with a home run and five RBI for Houston. Jose Urena registered his eighth loss for Detroit.