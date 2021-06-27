How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (2-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +171, Astros -200; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Houston will square off on Sunday.

The Tigers are 18-21 on their home turf. Detroit is slugging .380 as a unit. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a .480 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Astros are 22-16 in road games. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .347, good for first in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the club with a mark of .396.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-2. Lance McCullers Jr. notched his fifth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Houston. Michael Fulmer took his fourth loss for Detroit.