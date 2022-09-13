 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers take home losing streak into matchup with the Astros

Houston Astros (91-50, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (53-87, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (1-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, five strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -221, Tigers +180; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to end their three-game home slide with a win over the Houston Astros.

Detroit is 28-41 in home games and 53-87 overall. The Tigers are 40-19 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston has a 91-50 record overall and a 44-28 record on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Astros have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 55 RBI for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 12-for-28 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez is third on the Astros with 54 extra base hits (20 doubles, two triples and 32 home runs). Kyle Tucker is 9-for-39 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-6, .252 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Astros: 7-3, .245 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

