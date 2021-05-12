How to Watch Royals vs. Tigers Live Online on May 12, 2021: TV Channels/Stream

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Live TV Streaming Option