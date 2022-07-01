How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers host the Royals to start 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (27-47, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (29-45, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (0-0); Tigers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Detroit has a 17-22 record in home games and a 29-45 record overall. The Tigers are 12-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City has a 27-47 record overall and a 13-22 record in road games. The Royals are 19-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Tigers with seven home runs while slugging .381. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-36 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 11 home runs while slugging .457. Kyle Isbel is 3-for-18 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Royals: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)