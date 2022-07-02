 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers play in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (28-47, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (29-46, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Tigers: Beau Brieske (1-6, 4.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -120, Tigers +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 29-46 overall and 17-23 at home. The Tigers are 5-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City has a 28-47 record overall and a 14-22 record in road games. Royals hitters have a collective .303 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 11-for-35 over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 11 home runs while slugging .450. Hunter Dozier is 10-for-35 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Torkelson: day-to-day (head), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

