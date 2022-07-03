MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on July 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

When: Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

In Detroit, Kansas City, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Premium as part of their new “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month without.

MLB Sunday Leadoff host and in-game reporter Ahmed Fareed, former Tigers outfielder and current Bally Sports Detroit analyst Craig Monroe, and NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton will take fans around Detroit’s Comerica Park throughout the game, providing viewers with a tour of the ballpark, unique viewpoints, conversations with special guests, and more.

Sunday’s game features an AL Central divisional showdown as Miguel Cabrera and the Tigers host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals. This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock featuring Fareed and Monroe.

A nine-year MLB veteran as an outfielder, Monroe spent parts of six seasons with the Tigers (2002-07) and led the team with 28 home runs in 2006 as the Tigers won the American League pennant.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals game won’t be available since it is on Peacock Originals.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Peacock.

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers and Royals play in series rubber match

Kansas City Royals (28-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (30-46, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -131, Royals +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Detroit is 30-46 overall and 18-23 at home. The Tigers have a 21-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City has gone 14-23 on the road and 28-48 overall. The Royals have gone 16-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 26 RBI for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 6-for-22 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Whit Merrifield has 17 doubles, three home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .227 for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-36 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

Royals: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Spencer Torkelson: day-to-day (head), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)