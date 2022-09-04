How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Royals play the Tigers after Eaton's 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (54-79, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-82, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Max Castillo (0-0); Tigers: Matt Manning (1-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -120, Royals +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers after Nate Eaton had four hits on Saturday in a 12-2 win over the Tigers.

Detroit is 50-82 overall and 28-39 at home. The Tigers have a 37-18 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City is 22-42 in road games and 54-79 overall. The Royals have a 34-15 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Royals have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 12 home runs while slugging .350. Riley Greene is 16-for-41 with a double, two triples, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 20 home runs while slugging .444. Michael A. Taylor is 11-for-38 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-6, .257 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Royals: 4-5, .278 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (biceps), Eric Haase: day-to-day (abdominal), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (hand), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)