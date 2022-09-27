How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on September 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Royals visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (63-89, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-92, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.21 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.13 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Royals -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 59-92 record overall and a 29-45 record in home games. The Tigers have gone 32-66 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Kansas City has a 63-89 record overall and a 24-47 record on the road. The Royals have gone 26-63 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Royals are ahead 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 27 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 61 RBI for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 7-for-26 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. ranks second on the Royals with a .257 batting average, and has 31 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 80 RBI. Vinnie Pasquantino is 16-for-36 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Royals: 6-4, .294 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)