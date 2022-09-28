 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on September 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Tigers face the Royals leading series 1-0

Kansas City Royals (63-90, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (60-92, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-11, 5.00 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (2-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -134, Royals +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals with a 1-0 series lead.

Detroit has gone 30-45 in home games and 60-92 overall. The Tigers have a 13-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City has a 24-48 record on the road and a 63-90 record overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .308.

Wednesday’s game is the 17th time these teams match up this season. The Royals are up 9-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 18 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. ranks second on the Royals with a .256 batting average, and has 31 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 80 RBI. Vinnie Pasquantino is 15-for-37 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 6-4, .296 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.