How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on September 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Tigers

Kansas City Royals (63-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-92, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to break a three-game road skid when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 31-45 record at home and a 61-92 record overall. The Tigers are 13-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 63-91 overall and 24-49 in road games. The Royals are 26-64 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Thursday’s game is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Royals hold a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Castro has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .275 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 10-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

MJ Melendez has 18 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Royals. Hunter Dozier is 9-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 6-4, .300 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: day-to-day (arm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)