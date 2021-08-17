How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (6-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -123, Angels +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head to play the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 33-27 on their home turf. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .361.

The Angels are 27-31 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .416 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .639.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-3. Jose Cisnero recorded his first victory and Daz Cameron went 2-for-5 with two RBI for Detroit. Raisel Iglesias registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option