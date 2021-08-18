How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (7-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-10, 4.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers +121, Angels -140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Los Angeles will play on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 33-28 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .282.

The Angels have gone 28-31 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .418 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .637 slugging percentage, including 68 extra-base hits and 39 home runs.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-2. Mike Mayers earned his third victory and Jo Adell went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Los Angeles. Gregory Soto took his third loss for Detroit.

Live TV Streaming Option