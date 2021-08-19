How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on August 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Quintana (0-3, 6.12 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (3-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -102, Angels -116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Tigers Thursday.

The Tigers are 33-29 in home games in 2020. The Detroit offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Angels have gone 29-31 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .417 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .641 slugging percentage, including 69 extra-base hits and 40 home runs.

The Angels won the last meeting 3-1. Ohtani notched his eighth victory and Justin Upton went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Tarik Skubal took his 11th loss for Detroit.

