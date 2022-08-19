How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on August 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Ohtani leads Angels against the Tigers following 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (51-67, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (45-75, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -132, Tigers +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Detroit Tigers after Shohei Ohtani’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Detroit has gone 25-33 at home and 45-75 overall. The Tigers have gone 8-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 51-67 record overall and a 25-31 record on the road. The Angels are 30-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has a .263 batting average to rank seventh on the Tigers, and has nine doubles and four home runs. Javier Baez is 11-for-41 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Ohtani has 17 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs for the Angels. David Fletcher is 15-for-38 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .222 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Harold Castro: day-to-day (thumb), Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (illness), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: day-to-day (back), Jo Adell: day-to-day (thumb), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)